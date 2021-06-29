Andy Murray Wins First Wimbledon Singles Match Since 2017

London: Andy Murray won his first Wimbledon singles match since 2017 on Monday. He defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili with 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 scoreline.

Former No.1 Murray will face either Oscar Otte of Germany or France’s Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the last 32.

His last appearance in the singles tournament at Wimbledon four years ago ended in a five-set loss to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.

Wimbledon, which was cancelled last year, is operating at just 50% capacity until the finals weekend when 15,000 people can attend the championship matches.