Andy Murray Rules Out Any Possibility Of Playing In Saudi Arabia

London: Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has said there is no possibility of playing in Saudi Arabia in the future. The star had previously turned down an offer to play in the kingdom.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia has expressed an interest in hosting a tennis tournament on the WTA Tour.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has hosted exhibition tennis events, with world number one Daniil Medvedev winning the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia in 2019, which featured a $3 million prize pot.