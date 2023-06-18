Andy Murray beats Arthur Cazaux to win Rothesay Open in Nottingham

Andy Murray kept his Wimbledon preparation on track as he beat French youngster Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to win the Nottingham Open, an c event, on Sunday.

The former World No. 1 defeated #NextGenATP Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to claim the trophy at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

Murray delivered a dominant serving performance, during which he won 83 per cent (24/29) of points behind his first delivery, to earn a one-hour, 46-minute win at the Challenger 125 event in Great Britain.

It was a second consecutive Challenger title for Murray, who also lifted the trophy at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy a week ago. With his win, the Briton joined Max Purcell and Matteo Arnaldi as the only players with three titles at that level in 2023.

Murray did not drop a set in Nottingham in another demonstration of his ability on grass. The 36-year-old has lifted eight tour-level titles on the surface, including Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

The former World No. 1 will now seek to extend his 10-match winning streak when he returns to ATP Tour action next week at the Cinch Championships. Murray is a record five-time champion at the Queen’s Club, and he will head to London having risen six spots to No. 38 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings as a result of his Nottingham run.

Andy Murray says: “It’s great obviously to win another tournament, I played some good tennis this week and felt better than last week in Surbiton, which is really positive. Hopefully I can keep building in the next few weeks.

“The courts were brilliant, they have had great crowds from the beginning of the tournament and it has been really well organised. Obviously the results went well, I did really enjoy the courts.”

Murray will be back in action at the Queen’s Club Championships on Tuesday when he plays seventh seed and world number 18 Alex de Minaur of Australia, a player Murray has never beaten in their three previous meetings, in the opening round.

“It is a tough first match, he likes the grass and is someone I’ve had tough battles with,” added Murray. “I just need to get some rest and be as fresh as possible for Tuesday.

“It has been a couple of long weeks and the last couple of days were also tricky with a late finish and an early start today. I also have to travel back to London tomorrow so just need to get some rest.”