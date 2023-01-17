Andrew Tate’s bodyguard said Young women thought ‘they’d be misogynist influencer’s next wife’

New York: Young women “misunderstood the reality” of life with Andrew Tate and thought they’d be his “next wife,” bodyguard Bogdan Stancu told the BBC this week.

The American-British internet personality was arrested in December, alongside his brother Tristan, on suspicion of human trafficking and forming an organized crime group that manipulated women into making porn for their online business.

Tate’s lawyer has said he and Tristan are innocent.

Stancu said many of the women living with Tate were under the age of 25.

He described Tate, 36, as “a little bit paranoid” and convinced that “somebody wanted to hurt him,” though Tate was seemingly unsure who that somebody was.

Stancu said he never saw anything untoward at Tate’s property in Romania but noted that “some girls thought they’d be his next wife.”