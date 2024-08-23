Andrew Flintoff set to leave England team after fallout with Jos Buttler: Report

London: Former England captain Andrew Flintoff is set to step down from his coaching role in the national team’s white-ball setup. According to a report from England’s Telegraph, Flintoff failed to gel with white-ball captain Jos Buttler, resulting in the former’s departure. Instead, interim coach Marcus Trescothick will be given an opportunity to appoint his own backroom staff.

Flintoff will not be with the England side for their white-ball series against Australia, which includes 3 T20Is and 5 ODIs and is set to commence in September. It is expected that he would move to more substantial coaching opportunities after a successful stint as the head coach of Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Despite Flintoff’s efforts, reports suggest that his working relationship with Buttler was not as cohesive as hoped, particularly during the T20 World Cup in June.

Buttler is expected to continue his leadership role in the England team and it appears as if he has a strong relationship with the new coach Trescothick.

Trescothick and Buttler share a longstanding relationship, with the former having played a pivotal role in Buttler’s development during their time together at Somerset. This close relationship has seen Buttler frequently turn to Trescothick for guidance on his batting.