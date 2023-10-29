Andhra Train Accident: Odisha CM Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives, Extends Help

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of some passengers in a train accident between Kantakapali and Almonda Station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The Odisha CM also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

Also, CM Naveen Patnaik has directed the Odisha SRC and Collectors of Raygada and Koraput districts to extend immediate help in rescue and relief operations.

Two Coaches of the 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train from the rear and the loco of 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger got derailed between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Railway Section of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway Zone at about 7 p.m on Sunday.

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

The likely reason is human error and overshooting of Signal by the Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger train, authorities said.

Rescue operations are underway with DRM/Waltair and his Team on the spot. Accident Relief Trains and other rescue equipment have been engaged and Helpline Numbers have been issued, authorities added.

