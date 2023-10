Andhra Train Accident: ECoR Regulates Several Trains; Free Bus Service For Stranded Passengers

Bhubaneswar: Due to an accident of passenger trains between Kantakapalli–Alamanda main line of Waltair Division several trains were cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted and short-terminated, informed the East Coast Railway on Sunday.

Besides, Help Desks have been set up at Brahmapur, Palasa and Bhubaneswar Railway Stations for assistance of people.

Following are the regulation of the trains:-

Cancellation of trains:

The train No. 08527 Raipur- Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Raipur on 30.10.2023 is cancelled The train No. 08528 Visakhapatnam- Raipur Passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023 is cancelled 08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special from Palasa on 30.10.2023. 18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023. 08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special from Palasa on 29.10.2023. 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express from Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023. 22809 Paradeep-Visakhapatnam Express from Paradeep on 30.10.2023. 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba on 30.10.2023. 08503 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Passenger from Rayagada on 30.10.2023. 07469 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Special from Vizianagaram on 30.10.2023. 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special from Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023. 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from Gunupur on 30.10.2023.

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

20809 Sambalpur-Nanded Express from Sambalpur on 29.10.2023 will run up to Vizianagaram and will return back to Sambalpur as Special Train.

17479 Puri-Tirupati Express from Puri on 29.10.2023 will run up to Balugaon and will return back to Puri as a Special Train.

07468 Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram Special from Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023 will run up to Pendurti and will return back to Visakhapatnam as Special Train.

11019 Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai on 28.10.2023 will run up to Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar.

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express from Bhubaneswar on 30.10.2023 will originate from Visakhapatnam instead of Bhubaneswar and will remain cancelled from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam

22859 Puri-Chennai Express from Puri on 29.10.2023 will run up to Palasa and will return back as Passenger Special to Puri.

22884 Yesvantpur-Puri Express from Yesvantpur on 28.10.2023 will run up to Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Puri.

22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati 29.10.2023 will run up to Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar.

Diversion of Trains

The following trains will run in a diverted route via Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Bllarsha-Vijayawada instead of the regular route Visakhapatanm-Vijayawada details are given below.

The train No. 03357 Baruni-Coimbatore Special Express leaving Barauni on 28.10.2023 will run in a diverted route.

The train No. 18189 Tata-Ernakulam Express leaving Tata on 29.10.2023 will run a diverted route.

The train No. 11020 Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai- Konark Express leaving Bhubaneswar on 29.10.2023 will run a diverted route.

The train No. 12703 Howrah-Secundrabad Falknuma Express leaving Howrah on 29.10.2023 will run a diverted route.

The train No. 12245 Howrah-SVM Bengaluru Duranto Express leaving Howrah on 29.10.2023 will run a diverted route.

13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad on 29.10.2023 will run via Jharsuguda-Raipur-Nagpur-Vijayawada.

12835 Hatia-Bangalore Express from Hatia on 29.10.2023 will run via Jharsuguda-Raipur-Nagpur-Vijayawada.

22808 Chennai-Santragachhi Express from Chennai on 29.10.2023 will run via Thadi-Vijayawada-Nagpur-Raipur-Jharsuguda-Kharagpur.

18046 Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express from Hyderabad on 29.10.2023 will run via Anakapalle- Vijayawada-Nagpur-Raipur-Jharsuguda-Kharagpur.

22641 Trivandrum-Shalimar Express from Trivandrum on 28.10.2023 will run via Narsipatnam- Vijayawada-Nagpur-Raipur-Jharsuguda-Kharagpur.

12504 Agartala-Bangalore Express from Agartala on 28.10.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Vijayawada.

18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express from Shalimar on 29.10.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Kazipet

22855 Santragachhji-Titupati Express from Santragachhi on 29.10.2023 Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Kazipet.

12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express from Shalimar on 29.10.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Kazipet-Vijayawada.

12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express from Chennai on 29.10.2023 will run via Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Nagpur-Raipur-Jharsuguda-Kharagpur.

Trains Short-Terminated

The train No.20809 Sambalpur- Nanded leaving Sambalpur on 29.10.2023 is short terminated at Vizianagaram and return from Vizianagaram to Sambalpur.

The train No.17479 Puri-Tirupati Express leaving Puri on 29.10.2023 is short terminated at Balugaon and will return back to Puri

The train No. 07468 Viasakhapatnam-Vizianagaram train leaving Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023 is short terminated at Pendurti and returned back.

Train No. 11019 CST Mumbai- Bhubaneswar Konark express leaving CST Mumbai on 28.10.2023 is short-terminated at Visakhapatnam.

The train No. 11020 Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai Short originated at Visakhapatnam to CST Mumbai.

Two passenger trains met with an accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in the Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Railway Section of Waltair Division of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line at about 7 pm.

In order to facilitate the passengers stranded due to the accident of passenger trains between Kantakapalli – Alamanda in the main line of Waltair Division, the East Coast Railway has arranged free Bus Service to take passengers up to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram and also distributed food and water to the passengers of affected trains.

