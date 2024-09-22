Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Saturday that a “cleansing process” will soon be initiated across all temples in the state, following allegations regarding the use of “animal fat” in Tirupati Laddus.

According to an India Today report, Naidu, while addressing the media at the Telugu Desam Party’s Central office, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to respecting religious sentiments. He also promised to take necessary steps after consulting with religious leaders.

“A decision will be made soon after consultations with Jeer Swamy, Kanchi Swamy, and other religious leaders in response to the Tirupati Laddu controversy,” Naidu was quoted as saying.

Naidu said that the government will consult with pontiffs, sages, priests, and other leading Hinduism experts to determine the future course of action. After these consultations, the government will make its decision regarding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

This announcement follows allegations by him and his TDP, which claimed that during the previous YSRCP regime, ‘beef tallow, lard, and fish oil’ were allegedly used in the preparation of Tirumala Laddus, offered as ‘prasadam’ to Lord Venkateswara in the temple.

Naidu criticised the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) over the Tirupati Laddu controversy, accusing the party of not only committing the act but also labelling it as diversional politics.

“How is it possible to get a kg of cow ghee at ₹320?” Naidu questioned, stressing the need for caution when making decisions related to the renowned sacred site of Tirumala.