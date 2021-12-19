Andhra Stone Quarry Blast: Mortal Remains Of Two Odia Youths Consigned To Flames At Native Village

Digapahandi: The mortal remain of two Odia youths, Pabitra Bisoyi (23) and Muna Swain (22), who were killed in a blast at a stone quarry in Andhra Pradesh on 17th December, reached the village of Siddhakhandi in Digapahandi block of Ganjam district on Sunday morning, leaving the entire village in mourning.

Authorities of the private stone quarry company in Andhra Pradesh had arranged two special ambulances, in which the bodies of the two deceased Odia youths reached their native village.

Apart from family members, scores of villagers attended the funeral procession as the mortal remains were brought to the village burial ground for the last rites. Some employees of the Berhampur Labor Department also paid their last respects to the departed souls and extend their condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased youths.

Amid a mournful atmosphere, the mortal remains of the two youth were consigned to the flames as family members lit the funeral pyre.

On Saturday, Sanakhemundi Tehsildar Dr Srinibas Behera, who is also in charge of Digapahandi Tehsil, paid a visit to the village and handed over a relief amount of Rs 10,000 to each family from the district Red Cross fund.

Similarly, on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh government, the private company, that was operating the quarry, has reportedly provided a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the two families.