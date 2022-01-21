Husband’s Severed Head  
Andhra Pradesh: Woman Walks Into Police Station With Husband’s Severed Head  

By Pradeep Sahoo
Hyderabad: In a gruesome act, a woman allegedly beheaded her husband following a heated altercation and surrendered with it at the police station in Renigunta town of Chittoor district on Thursday morning. 

The accused identified as  Sribhasyam Vasundhara, a native of Giddalur in Prakasam district. The deceased is Sribhasyam Ravichandra Suri, aged 53, of Narasaraopeta, a private employee in Renigunta. 

According to reports, a heated argument broke out between the couple over some issues, and in a fit of rage, Vasundhara slit his throat and served his head with a knife. 

Later, she put Ravichandar’s head in a plastic bag and reached the police station where she surrendered. 

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard. Police have informed his relatives about the incident. 

