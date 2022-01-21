Andhra Pradesh: Woman Walks Into Police Station With Husband’s Severed Head  

Hyderabad: In a gruesome act, a woman allegedly beheaded her husband following a heated altercation and surrendered with it at the police station in Renigunta town of Chittoor district on Thursday morning.

The accused identified as Sribhasyam Vasundhara, a native of Giddalur in Prakasam district. The deceased is Sribhasyam Ravichandra Suri, aged 53, of Narasaraopeta, a private employee in Renigunta.

According to reports, a heated argument broke out between the couple over some issues, and in a fit of rage, Vasundhara slit his throat and served his head with a knife.

Later, she put Ravichandar’s head in a plastic bag and reached the police station where she surrendered.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard. Police have informed his relatives about the incident.