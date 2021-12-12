Andhra Pradesh Reports First Case Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh reported its first case of the new covid-19 variant Omicron on Sunday.

Reportedly, a 34-year-old, who recently returned from Ireland, tested positive for the new variant. The patient is asymptomatic and tested negative for the coronavirus in an RT-PCR test conducted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government’s health department has advised the public not to worry and to continue to take precautions. This includes following social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands regularly.

Notably, India’s Omicron tally has risen to 34 with the addition of Andhra Pradesh’s first case. Maharastra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases at 17. Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka have also reported cases of the new variant.