Andhra Pradesh Rains: Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express Cancelled

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled the Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express following as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in various districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Train No. 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled on November 21 (Sunday) for waterlogging on the railway track in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh due to floods, the ECoR release stated today.

Similarly, 12845 Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur Express from Bhubaneswar will be controlled enroute or may be partially cancelled from Visakhapatnam in view of flood situation in south-central railway jurisdiction.

Heavy downpour since Thursday left several rivers, canals and water bodies in Chittoor and Nellore districts overflowing. Swarnamukhi, Kalingi rivers are in spate. Low-lying areas have been marooned and several people are feared washed away. Over 32,000 hectare of agriculture and horticulture lands are damaged.