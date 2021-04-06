Andhra Pradesh High Court Stays Panchayat Polls

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday stayed the panchayat elections scheduled to be held in the State on April 8.

The TDP has alleged that the government had not given enough time to contest the polls after publication of the gazette notification on April 1.

The polls will also not be held in the disputed Kotia region on the Odisha-Andhra border following the ruling.

The Andhra government had issued a notification on April 1 to conduct polls on April 8. The result was scheduled to be declared on April 10.

Worthwhile to mention here that Kotia was the bone of contention between the two states. Andhra Pradesh government has been trying its best to take Kotia to its fold.

