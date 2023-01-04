Andhra Giving Rs 2,750 As Old Age Pension To Kotia Tribals

Jeypore: The Government of Andhra Pradesh continues to entice the tribals of Kotia clusture of villages in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The Andhra Pradesh officials had recently distributed old age pension to the citizens of inter-state controversial villages under YSR Pension Kanuka scheme. Under the yojana, the neighbouring State is providing Rs 2,750 to elderly people, disbaled and others under social security scheme.

The pension amount was earlier fixed at Rs 2500. But, the government has increased the amount as per the promise from the new year.

Sources said, the neighbouring State has planned to make it Rs 3000 in future.

In comparison to the scheme of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha is paying too less to its beneficiaries. The citizens are drawing only Rs 700 under state-sponsored Madhubabu Pension scheme.

Andhra government has made five gram panchayats consisting many villages of Kotia which include Ganjeipadar, Madkar,Barnapadu,Doliamba, Phaguna Sineri, Salapguda, Kanadora, Sidilibasa and others.

As many as 549 residents from the theses panchayats are benefited by the Andhra Scheme.

Even though people from the clusture are getting government benefits from both the States, they reportedly receive facilities from Andhra which is much better than Odisha.

Recently, Andhra officials from Parbatipuram district had convened a meeting with the villagers at Dhulipada and Ganjeipadar villages in presence of local agents, health officials and panchayat officials.