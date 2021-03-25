Andhra forest dept releases over 350 baby turtles into sea in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: More than 350 baby turtles were released into sea in Visakhapatnam by the Forest and Environment Department in Andhra Pradesh recently.

Reports said over 50000 eggs were collected in Vishakhapatnam out of which 5000 hatchlings released so far. Media reports said due to human activities, the survival of ancient marine turtles is now in grave danger.

In 2020, the United Nations member states kick off long-awaited talks on a treaty that would regulate the high seas. Four sessions of talks, each lasting two weeks, were planned to take place over two years, with the goal of protecting marine biodiversity and avoiding further pillaging of oceans.