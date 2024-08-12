Andhra DY CM Pawan Kalyan Urges UN Human Rights Council for Minority Safety in Bangladesh

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to safeguard minorities in Bangladesh amidst the chaos following the government’s collapse.

The actor-turned-politician advocated for the rights of Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, and Ahmadiyya Muslim minorities in the neighbouring country.

“I call upon the @UNHumanRights @UN_HRC and Bangladesh High Commission in India to take immediate necessary action and restore peace and order in Bangladesh”, he stated in a post on X.

Expressing his prayers for the safety and well-being of all minorities in Bangladesh, the Janasena Party leader remarked that the recent images and reports from Bangladesh were deeply disturbing and worrisome.

He voiced his distress over the reported hacking of Bangladesh Communist Party leader Pradip Bhowmik and the desecration of Hindu temples, highlighting his deep concern for the situation.