Andhra CM YS Jagan To Hold Cabinet Today, Likely To Go For Reshuffle On April 11

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for a cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat in Amaravati today.

The cabinet is likely to discuss several issues and also expected that the CM will seek the resignation of his cabinet colleagues as he is preparing a new team.

The CM had recently visited the national capital and met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jalshakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.