Andhra CM To Meet Naveen On Nov 9, Kotia Issue To Be Discussed

Bhubaneswar: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on November 9.

Both the leaders are likely to hold discussions over various pending issues between the two neighbouring States.

During the meeting scheduled to be held from 5 pm to 7 pm at the residence of Naveen Patnaik, the two Chief Ministers are expected to discuss the issues related to construction of Neradi barrage across river Vamsadhara, Polavaram irrigation project and Kotia villages on the border.

Andhra Pradesh has been allegedly trying to takeover some villages under Kotia panchayat in Koraput district of Odisha.

Odisha has been opposing such ingression by Andhra Pradesh and the matter has even reached the Supreme Court. While officials of both the States have confronted each other several times over the jurisdiction issue, the matter is yet to be resolved. Similar issues have also come up in bordering villages in Gajapati district.