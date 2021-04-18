Andhra CM seeks Naveen’s cooperation on Neradi barrage over Bansadhara river

Bhubaneswar: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has urged Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to amicably settle the Bansadhara river water dispute.

Reddy, in his letter to the Odisha CM, said he wanted his cooperation on Naredi barrage project over river Bansadhara. The Andhra CM said the project will be beneficial for the farmers from Odisha’s Gajapati and Andhra’s Srikakulam districts.

Reddy said he is prepared to discuss the matter with Patnaik in Odisha and added that the water of Bansadhara river will be harnessed for optimum utilization of water resources. He said nearly 70 water of the river water goes waste during the rainy season.

