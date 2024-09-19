Recent test reports have shockingly confirmed the use of beef tallow, fish oil, and palm oil in the preparation of laddoos distributed as prasad at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

NDDB CALF, a private lab specializing in animal feed and dairy product testing, disclosed that the ghee used for the Tirupati laddoos contained foreign fats, including palm oil, fish oil, beef tallow, and lard, according to an India Today report.

Images of the lab report circulated on social media, but their authenticity could not be verified.

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, claimed on Wednesday (Sep 18) that the previous YSR Congress-led government used inferior ingredients and animal fats in the production of the sacred Tirupati laddoo.

Naidu, while speaking at a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature party meeting, alleged, “Even the Tirumala laddoo was made with substandard ingredients… they substituted animal fat for ghee.” He, however, assured that pure ghee is now being utilized and the temple has been sanitized, resulting in enhanced quality.

In contrast, the YSRC party, led by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, has refuted these claims, labelling them as “malicious” and accusing the TDP chief of political opportunism.

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, criticized Reddy’s administration, expressing shock upon learning that animal fat was used instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam during their tenure. He also accused them of disregarding the religious sentiments of countless devotees.

YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subba Reddy accused Naidu of greatly harming the sanctity of the sacred Tirumala and the faith of countless Hindus. “Such comments about the Tirumala Prasadam are highly malicious. It is unthinkable for anyone to utter such words or level these accusations,” stated Subba Reddy in a post on X.