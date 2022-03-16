Andhra-Bound Bus Hits Roadside Tree In Koraput; Conductor Dead, Driver Critical

Pottangi: An Andhra Pradesh bus en route to Visakhapatnam from Damanjodi with around 15 passengers dashed into a roadside tree after hitting a motorcyclist near Maliput village under Pottangi police station in Koraput district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the conductor of the ill-fated bus, identified as Prasad, died in the accident. Meanwhile, the bus driver and as many as 10 passengers suffered injuries and were initially admitted to Pottangi and Kunduli community health centers (CHCs).

Sources said, the Andhra-bound bus was moving on the National Highway 26 when it hit a motorcyclist near Maliput Masani Pada, and lost balance. As a result, the vehicle went off-road and dashed into a roadside tree. The collision was so intense that the conductor died on the spot and others suffered injuries.

On intimation, the police reached the spot; rescued the victims trapped inside the mangled bus after the mishap, and admitted them to the nearby hospitals.

Reportedly, the bus driver has been shifted from Pottangi CHC to SLN Medical College & Hospital in Koraput as his health condition is stated to be critical.