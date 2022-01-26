Andaman & Nicobar Command Celebrates Republic Day

Port Blair: A ceremonial parade was conducted to commemorate 73rd Republic Day on 26 Jan 2022 at Netaji Stadium, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi (Retd) Chief Guest for the parade of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The parade was led by Lt Cdr Sandeep R of the Indian Navy comprising of contingents from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and A&N Police.

The parade witnessed showering of petals and flag trooping by MI-17V5 Helicopter during the unfurling of The National Flag by the chief guest. Each parade contingent was represented by one officer, one Junior Commissioned Officer and fifteen Other Ranks.

The pride and josh of each participating contingent reflected a high level of integration of all arms and evolution of jointsmanship culture in the Andaman Nicobar Command. All government guidelines and Covid protocols were adhered to during the conduct of the event.