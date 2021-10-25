Ananya Panday to undergo 3rd round of questioning today in cruise drug case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Ananya Panday again on Monday for a third round of questioning in the cruise ship drugs case.

The NCB has claimed to have found chats between Aryan Khan and Panday related to drugs. While officers remained tight-lipped about what she was asked on Saturday, the questions were related to certain chats that NCB had found in Aryan’s cellphone, said sources.

Ananya Panday was first summoned last Thursday and was questioned for over two hours. The NCB also seized her laptop and two mobile phones.

She was asked to appear for second round of questioning on Friday and was grilled for nearly four hours. As per sources, NCB officials were unable to find evidence during their questioning of Ananya Panday on Friday and that is why she has been summoned again on Monday.

Ananya Panday was first involved in the case when the NCB found chats referencing drug use between her and Aryan on the latter’s mobile phone.

NCB sources have said, “At one point in the conversation between Aryan Khan and Ananya Pandey, Aryan was talking to Ananya about ganja. Aryan was asking if there could be some ‘jugaad’ to arrange the weed.”

To this, Ananya Panday replied, “I will arrange”.

When NCB showed this chat to Ananya Panday on Thursday during the questioning, she replied, “I was just joking.”

It is important to note that apart from these old WhatsApp chats, there is no evidence yet that Ananya Panday actually arranged drugs.