Ananya Panday Shares Selfies In Swimsuits From Vacations; See Here

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared a series of her random selfies, and pictures from recent vacations.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Ananya wrote, “Mirror selfies, taking photos, photos being taken, weird selfies – feeling random.”

Take A Look:

Ananya in Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, directed by debutant director Arjun Varain, and the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl as her upcoming projects. Dream Girl 2 is slated to release in June 2023.