Ananya Panday Shares Fresh Pics From Vacation: Check Here
New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday shared a fresh series of pictures from her holiday in Phuket. Ananya also gave a glimpse of her happy moments while enjoying with her friend on a yacht.
Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared her New Year vacation pictures from Thailand. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Setting the tone for 2023 (sun emoji).”
Take A look:
<>
View this post on Instagram
</>
Ananya was last seen in Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda which was released on August 25, 2022. The film marked Vijay’s acting debut in Bollywood. However, the film was a flop at the box office.
Comments are closed.