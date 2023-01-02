Ananya Panday Shares Fresh Pics From Vacation: Check Here

New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday shared a fresh series of pictures from her holiday in Phuket. Ananya also gave a glimpse of her happy moments while enjoying with her friend on a yacht.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared her New Year vacation pictures from Thailand. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Setting the tone for 2023 (sun emoji).”

Ananya was last seen in Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda which was released on August 25, 2022. The film marked Vijay’s acting debut in Bollywood. However, the film was a flop at the box office.