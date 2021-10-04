Ananya Panday Nails Headstand With Ease: Check Here
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday resumed her practice with yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani who shared so on Instagram. If you need the motivation to take your yoga practice to the next level, don’t worry, here’s Ananya Panday giving us major fitness motivation with headstand or Sirsasana.
Check out the post:
Headstand is a Hatha Yoga asana (posture) where the practitioner stands / balances on the head with the support of the arms. It is an inverted position where the head is on the ground and the feet are up. Even though Headstand is a challenging pose it is very popular due to its numerous benefits.
Headstand is referred to as the king of asanas due to its wonderful benefits to the body and the mind. Some of the benefits for the body are:
- Stimulating the functioning of pineal, hypothalamus, and pituitary glands.
- This helps in better functioning and coordination of all the endocrine glands.
- Improving the body’s ability to maintain homeostasis by stimulation of the nervous system.
- Providing conditioning to the brain, eyes, and ears due to increased blood pressure.
- Improving memory and concentration.
- Removing mental fatigue, depression, and anxiety.
- Improving the functioning of the central nervous system.
- Improving the body’s capability to regulate blood pressure by stimulation of the so-called baroreceptors;
- Giving rest to the heart by reversing the blood pressure.
- Improving body posture and activating the core.
- Strengthening of muscles of the back, shoulders, and arms.
- Improving blood and lymph circulation in the entire body.
- Improves digestion and elimination.