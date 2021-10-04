Ananya Panday Nails Headstand With Ease: Check Here

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday resumed her practice with yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani who shared so on Instagram. If you need the motivation to take your yoga practice to the next level, don’t worry, here’s Ananya Panday giving us major fitness motivation with headstand or Sirsasana.

Check out the post:

Headstand is a Hatha Yoga asana (posture) where the practitioner stands / balances on the head with the support of the arms. It is an inverted position where the head is on the ground and the feet are up. Even though Headstand is a challenging pose it is very popular due to its numerous benefits.

Headstand is referred to as the king of asanas due to its wonderful benefits to the body and the mind. Some of the benefits for the body are: