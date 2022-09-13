Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday Bids Goodbye To Rome: Winds Up Her Vacation

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday switched off her vacation mode from Rome at the moment.  Informing about the same, she captioned, “Finito. Bye Bye Roma” along with white hearts and a crying emoji.

Meanwhile, as far as Ananya Panday’s career progression is concerned, she was last seen in the film Liger. Ananya will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

