Ananthapuramu Accident: PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia For Kin Of Deceased

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuramu district, Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister has also approved an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuramu district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM”

