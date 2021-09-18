Ananta Brata: BMC restricts entry of devotees to Ananta Vasudeva temple

Bhubaneswar: In view of impending COVID-19 situation, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has restricted entry of devotees into Ananta Vasudeva temple in Bhubaneswar during the celebrations of Ananta Brata tomorrow.

The “Ananta Brata” is being observed in Ananta Vasudeva temple of Bhubaneswar every year which falls on 19th September, 2021 this year. The festival witnesses very large gatherings for the purpose.

Taking note of the current COVID-19 scenario, which demands caution and restrictions on mass gathering, BMC has issued the following guidelines:

There shall be no Public gathering, Public Darshan, Mahapasad Sevan of any kind in the temple on 19-09-2021 for Ananta Brat celebration.

However, the usual temple rituals to be adopted by the priest/sevayats for the Ananta Brata will continue by adopting strict COVID protocol.

The temple administration shall ensure that only those sevayats having full vaccination are permitted with proper use of mask and maintaining social distancing among themselves.

The temple administration to provide hand sanitization for the priests/sevayats at the temple premises for the purpose.