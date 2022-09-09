Anant Chaturdashi: Stories and Significance

Mumbai: The Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated for two important reasons. On this day, the Lord Ganesha is given a heartfelt farewell with immersion (Ganesh visarjan) after the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, and on the same day, Anant Chaturdashi puja is also performed. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated in Bhaadrapad month of shukla paksh. This year, Anant Chaturdashi is being celebrated today on Friday, September 9. On this day, after worshipping Lord Vishnu, the 14 knots “Anant Sutra ” is tied to the hand.

History Of Anant Chaturdashi

As per the stories, legends, and beliefs, we can say that the Ganesh Visarjan began in the period of the Maratha Empire mainly in the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji. However, this fun and frolic ritual was somewhat extinguished during the British Raj due to the atrocities which they subjected to the Indians but was again revived during the Indian struggle as a source of perpetual motivation for the freedom fighters.

And as per the mythology, this festival traces an interesting story to its roots.

The Story Behind Anant Chaturdashi Celebrations

Did you know that there is also a story behind the reason for praying to God Anant? Once upon a time, there was a girl, Sushila. Her father, Sumant, was a Brahmin who remarried a woman named Karkash after Sushila’s mother passed away. But Sushila’s stepmother used to harass her and give her a lot of trouble.

This negative feeling stayed with the child Sushila who grew to be a beautiful girl, and when the time of her marriage came, she decided that she would move away with her husband who was Kaundinya.

While they were traveling, they passed from a nearby river. Seeing the river, Kaundinya thought to cool himself off for a while and went for a bath.

While he was bathing, his wife Sushila saw some women praying nearby. Intrigued, she joined them and asked them about their worship and they told her that they were worshipping Anant and further told them about the significance of Anant’s vow. Anant Chaturdashi is one of the major festivals of Maharashtra.

The Vow – Anant Chaturdashi Festival

According to the vow, they explained to Sushila that some fried flour and Anarase needs to be prepared. After preparing this, half of these dishes are given to the Brahmins.

Then a cobra is made out of sacred grass named Darbha and is put in a basket made of bamboo for worshipping. The materials used for worship include scented flowers, an oil lamp, and incense sticks. Some of the food prepared is offered to the snake.

At the end of this, a silk string is tied to the wrist of the devotees. This string is called Anant. It has got 14 knots and is typically colored with Kumkum. Womenfolk tie the knot in their left hands and the men tie it in their right hand.

The Purpose Of This Vow

The main purpose behind this vow is to earn purity of the divine and prosperity. This vow is kept for a period of 14 years by the devotees.

Coming Back To The Story

When Sushila got to know about Anant’s vow, she decided to keep it too. The womenfolk taught her the rituals and tied the ceremonial thread on her left hand.

After that, both the husband and wife miraculously prospered. Everything was going smoothly until one day his husband Kaundinya asked her the reason for the vow and when she told him he was furious at her.

An argument followed at the end of which her husband took the thread and threw it in the fire. After this suddenly, there was a spell of misfortunes on the family and they were reduced to poverty. It was then that finally, he understood that it was all because of Anant.

He had to undergo severe penance and when he finally found Anant it was revealed to him that he was none other than the supreme Lord Vishnu. Furthermore, he was even promised by Anant that if he keeps the vow and completes it then at the end of 14 years he would successfully obtain wealth, children, and happiness which he did and lived happily after.