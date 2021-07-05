Anant Ambani Appointed Director Of RIL’s 2 New Energy Entities

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, has reportedly been appointed as director of Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar Energy.

With this appointment, Anant Ambani will see his role expanding in the family business.

Mukesh Ambani announced the company’s foray into clean energy business with a planned investment of Rs 75,000 crore over the next three years at its annual shareholder meet on June 24.

Earlier in February, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani was appointed on the board of Reliance O2C in which Saudi Aramco is an investor. Anant also serves as a director on the board of Jio Platforms, on which his siblings Isha and Akash are also members.

With Anant’s latest board appointments, all the three children now have representation in RIL’s key businesses. After the recent separation of the refining and petrochemicals unit to Reliance O2C, RIL looks similar to Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group’s diverse businesses.