Anandapur MLA Booked For ‘Misbehaving’ With Woman BJP Zilla Parishad Member

Anandapur: BJD leader and Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy has been booked under Sections 294 and 506 of the IPC for allegedly abusing and threatening a woman BJP zilla parishad member.

According to Anandapur police station IIC Devaki Naik, a case (No. 24/2023) has been registered against Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy in compliance with the direction of Orissa Hight Court and action will be taken accordingly after investigation.

As per reports, the said incident took place on August 302022. During the Anandapur Panchayat Samiti meeting, when various developmental works were being reviewed. When Anandapur Zone III Zilla Parishad member Asima Mishra asked about the progress of the work, the MLA allegedly abused her and threatened to leave the meeting.

Asima also complained that she was told that she don’t even have the right to ask any questions. Asima said that even after writing to Anandapur police station and then to Keonjhar SP there was no actions following which she moved the High Court seeking justice.

On the other hand, MLA Sethy said, he did not abuse or threatened anyone. He claimed that many people and dignitaries were present during the meeting and police investigation will reveal it all.

