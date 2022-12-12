Anand Tappo Death Case: Hockey Star Birendra Lakra Appears Before Police

Bhubaneswar: International hockey player and Olympian Birendra Lakra on Monday appeared before the police at Infocity police station for questioning in sensational Anand Tappo death case.

He appeared before the ADCP, ACP and Investigating Officer (IO). Lakra has been questioned from various aspects regarding the death of Anand.

Anand’s father Bandhan Tappo has leveled murder allegation against the hockey star.

In February, Birendra Lakra had informed Anand’s father Bandhan Tappo that Anand had died by suicide at a flat under Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar.

When Bandhan reached Bhubaneswar, Birendra had fled the spot. Bandhan had found cut marks on the neck of his son. Leveling murder allegation, he had moved police station. But, the IIC didn’t receive his complaint.

Recently, the Orissa High Court had reprimanded the IIC and directed the Bhubaneswar DCP to bar the cop from field posting for taking the matter casually.

Apart from remaining away from the field posting, IIC Samita Mishra will be sent to the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy for training for being serious and sensitive on such cases.

The Court also directed DCP Prateek Singh to monitor the investigation into the case.

The IIC had allegedly not received the complaint from the Annad Tappo’s father who had accused International hockey player Birendra Lakra of murdering his son.