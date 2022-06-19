Anand Mahindra shares heartfelt post on Twitter on Father’s Day

New Delhi: Today, on Father’s Day, business tycoon Anand Mahindra penned a heartfelt post along with a photo on Twitter.

Mahindra reflected on his fond recollections of his father and expressed his desire to return to the airport to greet him again.

“As a child, it was always special to be allowed to go to the airport to see my father off or greet him on his return from business trips. On #FathersDay I think of him & wish I could go to the airport again to welcome him back…,” tweeted Anand Mahindra while a retro picture in which he holds a bouquet in his hand standing with his father.

