Analysis: Toss, Finisher-Factor & Other Trends In IPL 2022

Chennai: As always, the season has been enthralling with some tight finishes, tremendous knocks and bowling spells. The initial weeks have given a sneak peek into some potentially interesting trends in the tournament so far.

Toss factor:

First up, a total of 27 matches have been played till now. And, in every game, the side that has won the toss has opted to field first. Yes, no captain has opted to bat first so far! But how about the results? Is toss the deciding factor?

Matches won by team batting first: 12

Matches won by team batting second: 15

While there has been an advantage for the chasing teams – due to dew and other conditions – the tournament is not exactly in a win-the-toss-and-win-the-match mode.

10 teams, more talent:

The expansion of the IPL into a ten-team affair has thrown up new talents. Fresh faces across teams have made a mark. Lucknow’s Ayush Badoni, Hyderabad’s express pacer Umran Malik, Mumbai’s Tilak Varma, Punjab’s Jitesh Sharma, Bangalore’s Suyash Prabhudessai and Gujarat’s Sai Sudarshan have all made marks.

The Super Kings have a number of youngsters making their mark this season. Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius and Maheesh Theekshana have made their IPL debuts.

Ground stats:

Wankhede stadium, Mumbai

Matches: 6

Average first innings score: 158

Matches won by chasing team: 4

DY Patil stadium, Mumbai

Matches: 9

Average first innings score: 174

Matches won by chasing team: 5

Brabourne stadium, Mumbai:

Matches: 7

Average first innings score: 192

Matches won by chasing team: 4

MCA stadium, Pune:

Matches: 5

Average first innings score: 178

Matches won by chasing team: 2

Focus on middle order batters:

The conditions have generally suited pace bowling in the initial phases, which has often resulted in early wickets. Thus the middle order batters or finishers have proven to be crucial for teams in winning matches. An example was the contest between the Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Men in Yellow were reduced to 36/2, but Shivam Dube, who walked in at No. 4 scored a belligerent 95* to help CSK seal the game along with Robin Uthappa (88).

Gujarat’s Hardik Pandya, who has been batting at No. 4 this season, Rajasthan’s Shimron Hetmyer, Kolkata’s Andre Russell and Bangalore’s Dinesh Karthik have all played key roles from the middle order for their teams.

Spinners fight against the odds:

Bowling in ‘not so big’ grounds in Maharashtra is a big challenge for spinners. The current Purple Cap holder is a spinner. Yuzvendra Chahal from the Rajasthan side has taken 12 wickets while Kuldeep Yadav is next with 11. Bangalore’s Wanindu Hasaranga is occupying the fifth place.

As the number of matches increases, the pitches could help spinners more. Even in the Super Kings’ previous match against Bangalore, Maheesh Theekshana scalped a four-wicket haul, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets.

There is still a long way to go in the tournament. It will be interesting to see which of these trends will continue to exist as we move along.