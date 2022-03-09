Anagha Bhosale Quits Anupamaa

Mumbai: Actor Anagha Bhosale has quit Anupamaa. The actor took to Instagram and informed that she is off on a solo trip to Jagannath Puri (Odisha).

“If you never go, you’ll never know….some journeys are meant to be solo,” she captioned her pics.

Anagha played the role of classical dancer Nandini who supported Anupamaa on the show.

Produced by Rajan Shahi it also stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey. It is based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee.