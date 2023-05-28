An Important Milestone In India’s Democratic Journey: President Murmu On New Parliament Inauguration

New Delhi: President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed happiness on the inauguration of the new Parliament building. She said that this is an important phase in the journey of India’s democracy.

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh read out the President’s message. President Murmu welcomed the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the entire country.

According to PTI, in her message at the inauguration, the President said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country’s history.

She said, “Inauguration of the new parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India.” Noting the parliament is a guiding light for the country, President Murmu said the new Parliament building is an important milestone in our democratic journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building and dedicated it to the nation. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla accompanied the Prime Minister during the ceremony that began with Puja.

After Puja, the PM and LS speaker Birla entered the new Lok Sabha where PM Modi installed the historic ‘Sengol’ near Speaker’s chair. later, the Prime Minister unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building.