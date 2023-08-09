An evening to remember: Popular celebrities grace Grand Premiere of Made In Heaven Season 2

Prime Video hosted a special premiere for its most loved Amazon Original series Made in Heaven Season 2. The ensemble of cast and creators walked the blue carpet in their stylish best for the screening which was held ahead of the series’ global premiere.

Celebrity friends and distinguished guests from the film industry also attended the event, showing their admiration and support for the second season of International Emmy Nominated series that revolves around the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and societal belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings.

The cast members who graced the event were Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Ishwak Singh, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shibani Dandekar, along with the directors Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video also attended the special screening along with Nikhil Madhok, Head of Hindi Originals Prime Video.

Popular celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Karan Tacker, Shahana Goswami, Bhuvan Arora, Vikramaditya Motwane, Jitin Gulati, TJ Bhanu, Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Dua, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwari and Varun Mitra among others also came together to celebrate the launch of the much-awaited second season of Made In Heaven at the special premiere.

Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The 7-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting August 10