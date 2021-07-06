An-26 With 29 On Board Goes Missing In Russia: Reports

Moscow: A Russian An-26 airplane with 29 people on board has gone missing in Russia’s Far Eastern peninsula of Kamchatka.

The An-26 was flying from Kamchatka’s main city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana when it disappeared and failed to land as scheduled, Valentina Glazova.

According to reports, 29 people were on board, including 23 passengers and six crew.

The last major air accident took place in May 2019, when a Sukhoi Superjet belonging to the flag carrier airline Aeroflot crash-landed and caught fire on the runway of a Moscow airport, killing 41 people.