Amy Jackson Shares Romantic Pic With Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick 

London: Days after being spotted with ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick in London, actor Amy Jackson has now shared an intimate picture with Ed.

After her photos holding hands with ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick in London went viral

Ed is known for playing playboy Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl. The show also starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and othersß. Ed also played the lead in the sitcom, White Gold.

Amy is a British actor who made her debut in India with Madrasapattinam in 2010. She also starred in Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. She was last seen in Rajinikanth’s big budget film, 2.0.

She recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She was seen in a lemon green strapless dress. She also attended a Cannes bash in a baby pink gown with a long train.

Amy was earlier in relationship with George Panayiotou. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son Andreas in September in the same year. The two were rumoured to have separated last year but they never confirmed the same.