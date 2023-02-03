Amul milk price hiked by Rs 3 per litre from today

Gujarat: Amul milk prices have been hiked by Rs 3 per litre from today, February 3. The increased prices are applicable on all variants, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited said in a statement.“We would like to inform you that price of Amul Pouch Milk (All Variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. 02nd Feb 23 night dispatch (3 Feb’23 Morning),” the company said in a statement.

Milk rates have increased by ₹12 in the last 10 months. Prior to that, the price of milk did not increase for around seven years. Milk prices increased by ₹8 per litre between April 2013 and May 2014. Since milk production decreases in summer. Because of this, milk companies have to pay higher rates to cattle herders. That’s why analysts expect a hike in milk prices in the coming days.