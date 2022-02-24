AMU Not To Conduct Entrance Exams through Common Test for Central Universities

New Delhi: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to not to participate in the common entrance test for admission to central universities that will be conducted from the coming academic year, university officials said, asserting that it will maintain the status-quo on its admission policy as the case on its minority status is sub-judice.

The university spokesperson said, “We are pursuing a case in the Supreme Court against an Allahabad High Court judgement rejecting minority status to AMU. The Supreme Court granted status quo to AMU. The university will maintain the status quo on its admission policy as the case of minority status is sub-judice.”

The spokesperson told the newspaper that proposal was made before the University’s academic council. It was decided that they would continue with status quo till the matter is sub-judice.

Whether AMU is a minority institute or not, is sub-judice. Article 30 of the constitution states the right of minority institutes to establish and administer educational institutes. It says, “All minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.”