Amtrak Train Derails In Southern California; 15 Injured 

California: Fifteen people were injured when an Amtrak train partially derailed in southern California after colliding with a water truck.

There were nearly 200 people on board when the accident took place, according to a report in the BBC. The driver of the truck was taken to a trauma centre and 14 others were rushed to local hospital with minor injuries, the outlet further reported. Amtrak officials said the accident could have been worse had the train cars fallen over after coming off the tracks.

All the passengers and 13 crew members were evacuated, Amtrak said in a statement. The Ventura County Fire Department said three of the seven train cars veered off tracks.

The train was on its way from Los Angeles to Seattle, the BBC report further said. It derailed in Moorpark, 80 kilometres from Los Angeles.

Amtrak announced that it will look into the event in collaboration with regional law enforcement.

“The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements,” Amtrak said in a statement, according to CNN.

“We’re very lucky today that the trains stayed on the wheels. Obviously, it was derailed but it stayed vertical. I think that really limited the amount of injuries we had,” said Andy Vansciver of Ventura County Fire Department.

The area has been cleared, according to the fire department and emergency medical personnel. The passengers were transported to a reunification centre so that they could contact their family members.

The National Railroad Passenger Corporation, doing business as Amtrak, is the national passenger railroad company of the United States.