Punjab: The police today presented Lawrence Bishnoi, key accused in the Moosewala murder case, in a Mansa court, which allowed the Amritsar police to take him on transit remand.

The Amritsar police arrived here to get his transit remand in a case related to the killing of gangster Rana Kandowalia in August last at a Majitha hospital. He is likely to be produced in an Amritsar court for police remand tomorrow.