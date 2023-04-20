Amritpal Singh’s Wife Detained At Amritsar Airport Before Boarding London Flight

Chandigarh: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was detained at the Amritsar airport before boarding a London flight on Thursday, police sources told ANI. Amritpal, founder of the ‘Waris Punjab de’ outfit, is still absconding despite a nationwide hunt to nab him.

He escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18 by switching vehicles and changing appearances. Amritpal’s close aide Papalpreet Singh, who also fled Punjab following a police crackdown, was arrested last month.

Kirandeep, 29, married Amritpal in February, months after he took over as the leader of the radical group Waris Punjab De. Born and raised in the UK, Kirandeep was a physiotherapist and interpreter when she met Amritpal online. She ran a radio programme on Punjab, titled Punjab Diya Leheran (The waves of Punjab). Speaking exclusively to THE WEEK earlier, she said she always knew she was Amritpal’s ‘second priority’.

When asked about her plans to return to the UK, she said there are allegations that she is doing ‘something illegal’ in the UK, and that can legally stay in India for 180 days. Earlier, too, when I went back to the UK after staying here for six months, it was for a week to visit my family, she said.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.