Amritpal Singh gives speech at gurudwara in Bhindranwale’s village before arrest

Amritpal Singh, who the government describes as a Khalistani-Pakistan agent, addressed a gathering at a Gurdwara in Rode village of Moga district before surrender.

He was arrested from the Gurdwara, officials said.

Moga is the native village of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Amritpal Singh claims to be his follower and is known as “Bhindranwale 2.0” among his supporters.

In the video, Amritpal Singh can be heard claiming that he is “going to surrender today”.

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode said Amritpal Singh reached Rode village late on Saturday night. “I got to know from the police that Amritpal is going to surrender. I reached here sometime before his surrender. After paying obeisance and reciting Path went to gurdwara where he addressed the Sangat (gathering). He explained the reasons for being late in surrender and also thanked people who helped him including providing him stays. He went outside of the gurdwara and surrendered before the police. The reports that Amritpal was arrested or forced to surrender are false. Police would have not allowed him to address a gathering, if they knew he was here,” he said.

Confirming the Waris Punjab De chief’s arrest, the Punjab Police has urged people to maintain peace and harmony and refrain from sharing any fake news after the arrest of Amritpal.

Police further said he is being sent to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail.