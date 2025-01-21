The Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 2 to March 30, 2025.

People can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., except on Mondays, which are maintenance days. The Udyan will also remain closed on February 5 (due to polling for the Delhi Legislative Assembly), February 20 and 21 (due to the Visitors’ Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan), and March 14 (on account of Holi).

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am and 6.00 pm.

The Amrit Udyan will be open for special categories on ​the following days:

∙ March 26 – for ​differently-abled persons

∙ March 27 – for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces

∙ March 28 – for women and tribal women’s SHGs

∙ March 29 – for senior citizens

Booking and entry to the Garden is free of cost. Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ . Walk-in entry is also available.

Rashtrapati Bhavan will also host Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav as part of Amrit Udyan from March 6 to 9, 2025. This year’s Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions of Southern India.