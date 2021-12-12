Amp Up Your Dinner Table With Mutton Keema

New Delhi: Mutton Keema is a delicious and easy recipe. It is an authentic dish that can serve with cooked rice or roti at the dinner table. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients of Mutton Keema

1 Tbsp oil1 Bay leaf

5 Green cardamom

2 tsp jeera

2 Cloves

3 medium onions, chopped

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

1 tbsp ginger, chopped

1 tbsp butter (for cooking) + 1 Tbsp butter (to garnish)

1 green chilli (for cooking) + 1 green chilli, slit (to garnish), finely chopped

1/2 capsicum, chopped

1 1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp jeera powder

2 tsp dhania powder

salt to taste

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1/2 kg boneless mutton (minced)

3-4 tbsp milk

3 tomatoes, pureed

1-2 tsp sugar

1/2 Lemon (juiced)

Water

coriander leaves, chopped

How to Make Mutton Keema