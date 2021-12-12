Amp Up Your Dinner Table With Mutton Keema
New Delhi: Mutton Keema is a delicious and easy recipe. It is an authentic dish that can serve with cooked rice or roti at the dinner table. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
Ingredients of Mutton Keema
- 1 Tbsp oil1 Bay leaf
- 5 Green cardamom
- 2 tsp jeera
- 2 Cloves
- 3 medium onions, chopped
- 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
- 1 tbsp ginger, chopped
- 1 tbsp butter (for cooking) + 1 Tbsp butter (to garnish)
- 1 green chilli (for cooking) + 1 green chilli, slit (to garnish), finely chopped
- 1/2 capsicum, chopped
- 1 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 2 tsp jeera powder
- 2 tsp dhania powder
- salt to taste
- A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
- 1/2 kg boneless mutton (minced)
- 3-4 tbsp milk
- 3 tomatoes, pureed
- 1-2 tsp sugar
- 1/2 Lemon (juiced)
- Water
- coriander leaves, chopped
How to Make Mutton Keema
- In a pan add oil, bay leaf, green cardamom, jeera, and cloves. Let them release the aroma.
- Now add chopped onions. Saute till golden brown. Remove the bay leaf.
- Add garlic, ginger, and butter. Saute.
- Add the green chillies and capsicum. Saute till the capsicum is wilted a bit. (For about 3-4 minutes). Deglaze with some water.
- Now add the masalas: turmeric powder, red chilli powder, jeera powder, dhania powder, hing, and salt. Saute.
- Add the mutton mince. Saute for 3-4 minutes. Add milk and mix well.
- Add the tomato puree, sugar, and lemon juice. Cook for 10 minutes on medium flame.
- After adding a cup of water, cover and cook till the water evaporates and the mutton is well done.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves, split green chilli, and a blob of butter. Serve with pav.