Amount Cash Haul Of Rs 20 Cr Recovered From Arpita Mukherjee’s Residence

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) found another Rs 20 crore in cash at the second apartment of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.

Last week, ED officials found Rs 21 crore in cash from their house of Mukherjee.

The probe agency had raided the residence of Arpita Mukherjee in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. The recovered amount is suspected to be the proceeds of crime from the scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam.

The arrests took place following the raids by the central probe agency in which it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee. She was also arrested.