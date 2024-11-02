New Delhi: An ammunition cartridge was discovered in the seat pocket of an Air India flight from Dubai to Delhi on October 27. Subsequently, a formal complaint was filed with the airport police regarding the incident.

A representative for Air India confirmed the event, stating, “An ammunition cartridge was located in a seat pocket on flight AI916 after arriving in Delhi from Dubai on October 27, 2024, with all passengers having disembarked safely.”

“Air India immediately reported the matter to the Airport Police, in strict compliance with established security protocols,” added the spokesperson.

The discovery coincides with a series of hoax bomb threats targeting various flights, airports, and other facilities nationwide in recent days.

On October 30, a false bomb threat was circulated on social media concerning Air India’s flight from Delhi to Mumbai via Indore, which was later debunked.

Subsequently, the Indore police in Madhya Pradesh initiated legal proceedings against an unknown individual in relation to the false threat.

Over the past fortnight, over 510 domestic and international flights have been subjected to bomb threats, all of which were ultimately deemed hoaxes, inflicting significant operational and financial strain on the airlines. The majority of these threats were propagated via social media platforms.